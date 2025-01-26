Guwahati: Baksa police arrested a 65-year-old man on charges of raping a 9-year-old girl at Fulguri, in Assam’s Baksa district.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Das, was taken into custody under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by Das on multiple occasions.

The incident was revealed after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police.

Following which, the police swiftly apprehended the accused and sent to judicial custody.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Outrage locals called for severe punishment for the accused.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and justice will be served to the victim and her family.