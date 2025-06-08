Guwahati: A four-year-old boy lost his life after a tree branch fell on him in the Fenairbond Tea Garden area of Ramkrishnanagar, located in Sribhumi district of Assam.

The victim, identified as Sarthak Kairi, was in the courtyard of his home when the tragedy occurred. His mother was assisting him in washing his hands and feet when, without warning, a large branch from a nearby tree snapped and fell directly on the child.

Family members and local residents immediately rushed Sarthak to the nearest healthcare center. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on the way and was declared dead before arrival.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the local community, with neighbors and relatives mourning the sudden and tragic loss of a young life.

As of now, authorities have not issued any official statement regarding an investigation or potential safety inspections of aging trees in residential areas following the incident.

