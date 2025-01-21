Digboi: At least four individuals, including a transport driver and three loaders, were arrested by Digboi police on Monday evening for committing theft at the AOD-managed Gopaneri LPG Bottling Plant in Tinsukia’s Digboi.

The accused were identified as Tarun Panika, the driver of the intercepted vehicle (Transport No. AS23CC 9170), Bokul Dangoria, Dibya Jyoti Borah from Bortorani village, and Suwi Urang from Mamorani village in Tinsukia district.

An FIR, ref. no. IBP/GPNI/25-25/SIC/72, was lodged by the senior plant manager of the AOD Gopaneri plant on 19.01.2025.

According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted while carrying 308 empty STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) cylinders to the nearby M/S Gopaneri Cylinder Testing Plant at Bengali Balijan.

Ironically, the gate pass data revealed that the actual number of cylinders allowed was 306.

The police suspect that a large network of individuals is operating in the area, committing theft in collaboration with the drivers, loaders, and smugglers around the bottling plant.

Sources indicate that either empty or refilled cylinders are stolen from the plant intermittently and end up at roadside commercial establishments, including dhabas, hotels, and groceries.

Illegal hoarding and black marketing of LPG domestic cylinders is not new to the area.

According to a local resident of nearby Tingrai Bazar, neither the AOD vigilance, the security department, nor the civil administration has taken action against the issue, despite reports of unauthorized godowns and petty distributors selling LPG cylinders at higher prices.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals were produced before the Margherita SDJM on Tuesday afternoon after the case (No. 18/25) was executed under Section 303(2) BNS.