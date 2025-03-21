Guwahati: A 35-year-old Imam was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old minor girl in Otagaon, Moirajhar, under the jurisdiction of Goreswar Police Station in Baksa district of Assam.

Reports have identified the accused as Jahangir Alam, a resident of Kolgachia. For the past five years, Alam served as both an Imam and teacher at a madrasa in Otagaon.

Authorities alleged that he exploited his position to commit the crime within the madrasa.

After the victim’s family filed an FIR, Goreswar police took immediate action and arrested Alam.

As per sources, Alam had a history of inappropriate behavior, particularly around minor girls, where he reportedly lost all moral restraint.

The Imam now faces charges and is behind bars.

The victim’s family, alongside the local community, has expressed their outrage, demanding severe punishment for Alam.

According to the report, Alam has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He remains in police custody as authorities continue their investigation.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and justice will be delivered to the victim.