Udalguri: The 32nd annual conference and get-together of the Tangla Veterans Association was held on Wednesday.

The event, hosted at the association’s office at Tangla town in Udalguri district, brought together over 500 former members and families of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The event began with the unfurling of the organizational flag and homage to martyrs by President Ex-Subedar Sidhi Ram Nath and Secretary Ex-Havildar Hareswar Boro of the organization.

Commanding Officer of the 81st Field Regiment of the Indian Army stationed in Ghagra, Udalguri, Col. Pradeep Singh Tumar, along with District Sainik Welfare Officer, Darrang, Col. (Retired) Prabhu Nath Giri, attended the event.

Speaking on the event, Col. Pradeep Singh Tumar reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army towards the welfare of the veterans of the Indian Army family.

He also assured to facilitate mobile canteen services to the families of the veterans association.

On the other hand, District Sainik Welfare Officer, Darrang, Col.(Retired ) Prabhu Nath Giri asserted that the relation of the Indian Army with its soldiers is like that of an umbilical cord connection which continues even after retirement .

The event also witnessed felicitation of a number of senior veterans and family members of veterans including Prabhaboti Boro, Kamaleswar Nath, Augistina Toppo, Gandharam Boro, Prahlad Chandra Boro.