Assam:15-year-old girl drowns in Pahamura River at Bajali

Pathsala: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam where a 15-year-old girl, Bipasha Das, drowned while bathing in the Pahumara River near Katahabari village in the Bajali district of Assam.

Sources said that the strong current of the river swept Bipasha away by the strong current while bathing in the river.

Residents who witnessed the incident rushed to rescue her and immediately took her to Bajali Civil Hospital. However, the residents were not able to save her, sources added.

The authority has sent the body to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, police stated.

The sudden and untimely demise of girl has left the entire region in mourning. Locals have expressed deep sorrow over the incident, highlighting the need for increased safety awareness around water bodies, especially among children and teenagers.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious while engaging in activities near the river to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.