Guwahati: A total of 1,363 students were awarded degrees during the 22nd convocation ceremony of Tezpur University on Friday.

The ceremony was presided over by Assam Governor and Tezpur University Chancellor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Altogether 49 students received gold medals, with Sumantra Choudhury (B.Tech in Food Engineering and Technology) and Abhinav Hazarika (Integrated M.Sc in Chemistry) receiving the Best Graduate and Best Postgraduate Awards, respectively.

Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), delivered the convocation address. He urged graduating students to view challenges as opportunities.

“We are now part of the global citizenry,” Prof. Kumar said. “Many of the problems we face, such as climate change and extreme poverty, are similar in nature. Therefore, we should all be concerned about these challenges.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prof. Kumar cited examples of Aditya L1 and India’s digital payments systems to highlight the potential of young Indians to transform the nation.

“Look at the Fortune 500 companies, many of which are headed by Indians,” Prof. Kumar said. “They are products of our education system.”

Prof. Kumar emphasized the importance of inclusive higher education and ensuring access for weaker sections of society. He also commented on the National Education Policy (NEP), stating that it is based on constitutional values and promotes diversity, skill-based education, and inclusivity.

In his address, Governor Acharya reminded students of their responsibility towards society and the nation.

“The purpose of education transcends the mere acquisition of knowledge and skills,” the governor said. “True education should not just fill minds with information, but also cultivate empathy, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility towards fellow human beings.”

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, urged graduating students to embrace their roles as agents of change and innovation.

Prof. Singh also announced the university’s plans for expansion and innovation, including the establishment of new departments in Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts, and Tribal Studies.