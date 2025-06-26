Guwahati: The district administration on Monday, demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid in Assam’s Dibrugarh to make way for the construction and expansion of a key drainage system connecting Bokul to the Sessa Bridge.

The demolition, which took place in the Chaulkhowa area, was conducted after following all legal protocols, including land acquisition procedures.

According to the Circle Officer of Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle, compensation for the acquired land is currently being processed. He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended by the local residents.

In the aftermath of the demolition, misleading information circulated on social media, alleging that the mosque was forcibly evicted. To address the confusion, the Dibrugarh District Administration held a press conference at the Municipal Hall.

The briefing was led by Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas and Executive Officer Novas Das. Representatives from the Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee, including its President Md Liaquat Ali and other senior members, were also present.

Both the administration and the mosque committee jointly clarified that the demolition was carried out with mutual agreement and in accordance with legal procedures.

They emphasized that the decision was taken in the public interest, given the importance of the drainage system in addressing recurrent waterlogging issues in Dibrugarh.