Assam: 12 more rat-hole mines destroyed in Tinsukia

Dibrugarh: The Tinsukia district administration and Assam Police on Tuesday destroyed at least 12 more illegal rat-hole mines in the district.

The joint operation was carried out by a team of district officials, police, and officials from North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).

The operation, which took place in the Ledo, Tirap, Tikak, and Namdang collieries, saw the use of excavators to destroy the illegal coal mines which have been abandoned recently.

Executive Magistrate Pronamika Konwar, who supervised the operation said that the drive will continue to shut down all illegal mining activities in the region.

“Today we destroyed a dozen rat-hole mines. We will not stop until every single rat hole mine is destroyed and sealed,” she said.

On Saturday, in a joint operation, a total of 13 illegal rat-hole mines were sealed and excavators were seized from Bittu Pahar of Namdang colliery in eastern Assam Tinsukia district.

The operation was carried out from 8.30 am in the presence of officials including the Executive Magistrate of Margherita co-district, Pritom Gogoi, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gurav, officials from North Eastern Coalfields and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited were present.

Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, had previously declared that all illegal rat-hole mines in the state would be shut down within a week.

A huge exodus of coal miners from Margherita has been reported following the crackdown as hundreds of coal miners from districts like Goalpara, Dhubri and Hailakandi, have been seen leaving for their homes by train in large numbers from Margherita Railway Station.