Guwahati: An 11-year-old boy died on Friday after a reinforced earth (RE) panel used in road construction collapsed on him near the Namdang stone bridge in Gaurisagar, Sivasagar district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Satyajit Das, also known as Biki, a local student.

The incident occurred while work was ongoing on a four-lane road project in the area. Eyewitnesses reported that the child was standing by the roadside when the panel gave way and fell.

Local residents rushed the boy to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Assam Medical College. However, he was admitted to Sukapha Multi-Speciality Hospital in Demow, where he was declared dead.

The construction project, which stretches from Namdang Stone Bridge to Pragati Chariali, is being executed by Bharat Banijya and Akshara, the companies awarded the contract.

Residents alleged that no safety signboards or precautionary measures were present at the site at the time of the incident. Concerns had reportedly been raised earlier regarding safety practices in the construction zones.

The local administration has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.