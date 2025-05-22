Guwahati: A powerful coalition of 11 local ethnic student organisations in Assam has called for a 12-hour Duliajan bandh (shutdown) on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 5 AM to 5 PM.

The protest action follows a series of recent incidents that have deeply angered the public across the region, prompting urgent demands for justice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prominent student bodies, including the Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Chutia Students’ Union, and Adivasi Students’ Union, among others, are jointly spearheading the shutdown.

United in their resolve, these groups have issued a firm 48-hour ultimatum to authorities, insisting on swift action to address their key grievances.

Student body demands the immediate arrest of individuals allegedly involved in the desecration of the statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This act of disrespect towards a revered leader has deeply offended public sentiment and is a major catalyst for the bandh.

The student bodies have also called for swift action and apprehension of those responsible for a recent attack on the residence of senior journalist Brajen Gogoi.

Furthermore, the coalition has strongly condemned the alleged police misconduct in handcuffing social worker Sankarjyoti Baruah, an act they deemed disrespectful and a violation of human dignity.

Additionally, the organisations are seeking legal action against the BN Singh petrol pump over alleged misconduct, the specifics of which have contributed to local unrest.

The student leaders have issued a clear warning: if authorities do not meet their demands within the stipulated timeframe, they will escalate and intensify their protests in Duliajan and potentially other areas of Assam in the coming days.

Local administration has tightened security arrangements in anticipation of the bandh, with a close watch to ensure law and order prevails during the shutdown period.

Authorities have advised the residents to take note of the May 23 Duliajan bandh timings to plan their commutes and activities accordingly.