Dibrugarh: The Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a massive operation against ULFA-I militants in Manabhum reserve forest, which spans across Namsai and Changlang districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Report says that, Security forces conducted the operation after receiving specific information about the presence of a heavily armed group of ULFA-I cadres in the area.

Namsai District Police SP Sange Thinley said that, security forces blocked the entry and exit routes to the reserve forest to prevent the militants from escaping the area.

Sources said that the group entered Arunachal Pradesh from its bases in Myanmar to carry out subversive activities and extortion. As per their activities, Individuals of Chowkham area had faced several threats from ULFA-I regarding extortion. ULFA-I directs the individuals of the area to pay specific amount ranging from 15 lakhs to 1 crore.

Sources added that another goal of the ULFA group was to collect their share from illegal poppy cultivation.

