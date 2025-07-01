The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the revised exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment under Advt. No. 05/2025.

The posts fall under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & NH) Department.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per the latest notification, the screening test (OMR-based) will be held on July 20, 2025, in two shifts:

Paper I (Civil Engineering): 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Paper II (General Studies & General English): 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

The admit cards will be available for download from July 10, 2025, on the official website apsc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer (Civil) vacancies. The exam was initially scheduled for June 19 but was later postponed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Steps to Download APSC JE Civil Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website: apsc.nic.in

2. Navigate to the “Latest Updates” section on the homepage

3. Click on the link for Junior Engineer (Civil) Admit Card 2025

4. Log in with the required credentials

5. Download and print the admit card for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly check the APSC website for updates and further instructions.