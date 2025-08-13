Dibrugarh: Members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a sit-in protest at Chowkidingee in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, urging the Assam government to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

The protesters voiced concerns over the growing influx of migrants from other states, which they said threatens the interests of the indigenous population.

“The introduction of the ILP is the only foolproof way to safeguard the rights of Assam’s indigenous people. The system is already in place in neighboring northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Assam must implement it to address demographic changes caused by unchecked infiltration,” said an AJYCP leader.

The AJYCP has been advocating for the ILP since 1978. Under this system, all outsiders, including Indian citizens from other states, must obtain special permits to enter and stay in ILP-regulated areas.

The protesters also criticized the Assam government’s recent directive to withdraw cases against illegal Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh in the Foreigners Tribunals. They demanded strict adherence to the Assam Accord, which sets March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deporting illegal immigrants.

“There should be no religious distinction in determining illegal immigration. Anyone from Bangladesh, regardless of being Hindu or Muslim, who entered Assam after the cut-off date must be deported. Assam cannot be a refuge for illegal immigrants,” added the AJYCP leader.