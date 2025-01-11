Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, rejecting his claim that the deadly rat-hole mine in Umrangso was an “abandoned” coal mine legally operated by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC).

Bhuyan alleged that illegal mining has been rampant at the site for years, despite lacking the necessary clearances. He acknowledged that AMDC mined coal at the location 12 years ago but asserted the Chief Minister had distorted the truth.

“The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) cancelled or did not renew AMDC’s license over a decade ago, making mining illegal,” Bhuyan explained.

He further stated that while AMDC was reallocated the coal field a year and a half ago, its mining plan remains unapproved, and crucial permits from the Coal Controller’s Organization (CCO) are still pending.

Despite the lack of permits, Bhuyan alleged that illegal coal extraction continues unabated through prohibited rat-hole mining. He emphasized that even with mining clearance, rat-hole mining remains strictly banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and High Courts across the Northeast.

To substantiate his claims, Bhuyan presented several documents: a February 2023 notary agreement for the sale of coal from Dima Hasao, an invoice dated November 17, 2023, from AMDC to K. Hojai for coal delivery, and a February 2022 letter from AMDC’s Managing Director requesting the Railway Department to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for coal transport by rail, despite lacking the necessary mining permissions.

“When we visited the mine, coal deposits were visible along the roads, and trucks loaded with coal were moving through the area,” Bhuyan claimed. “Are these coal stocks 12 years old, Mr. Chief Minister?”

He accused the government of turning a blind eye to illegal mining while punishing minor infractions like poetry writing and social media posts.

Bhuyan demanded immediate action, including the arrest of AMDC Managing Director Anand Natarajan for alleged resource exploitation, a halt to illegal rat-hole mining operations in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Ledo, and Dehing Patkai, prosecution of MLAs and influential figures involved in illegal coal extraction, and legal action against buyers including Dalmia, Topcem, and Star Cement for purchasing illegally mined coal.

“If the Chief Minister acts, we will know he was misled. If he does not, it will confirm that this vast illegal mining empire operates under his patronage,” Bhuyan said.