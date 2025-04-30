Guwahati: AHSEC 12th result 2025: The Assam State Education Board on Wednesday announced the class 12 exam results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

The Class 12 HS result link is available at the official AHSEC websites –ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in.

In addition to the official websites, students can check their results through third-party platforms and the mobile app ‘UPOLOBDHA’. Candidates are advised to download the app from the Play Store before the results are released.

Assam HS Result 2025: Sahil Siddiqui, a student of Science Vision Senior Secondary School in Goalpara, topped the science stream.

This year, 3,02,420 students registered for the Assam Board HS exams, while 3,02,613 candidates appeared. Out of these, 2,47,462 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.77%. Notably, female candidates outnumbered their male counterparts, with 1,62,423 girls appearing for the exams compared to 1,44,502 boys.

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Arts Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 2,30,090

Total Candidates Appeared: 2,26,756

Total Candidates Passed: 1,83,745

Total Passed Percentage: 81.03%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Science Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 57,725

Total Candidates Appeared: 56,909

Total Candidates Passed: 48,309

Total Passed Percentage: 84.88%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Commerce Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 17,869

Total Candidates Appeared: 17,746

Total Candidates Passed: 14,584

Total Passed Percentage: 82.18%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Vocational Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 1,241

Total Candidates Appeared: 1,202

Total Candidates Passed: 824

Total Passed Percentage: 68.55%

Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Arts stream

First division: 49577

Second division: 80650

Third division: 53518

Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Science stream

First division: 25827

Second division: 19286

Third division: 3196

Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Commerce stream

First division: 6519

Second division: 5760

Third division: 2305

Assam HS Result 2025 Declared: Division-wise results for Vocational stream

First division: 60

Second division: 464

Third division: 300

Assam HS Result 2025 – Male and Female Candidates Stream Wise Performance

Assam HS Result 2025 – Arts Stream Performance

Male Candidates

Total Appeared: 96,405

96,405 First Division: 16,158

16,158 Second Division: 34,605

34,605 Third Division: 24,845

24,845 Total Passed: 75,608

75,608 Pass Percentage: 78.43%

Female Candidates

Total Appeared: 1,30,351

1,30,351 First Division: 33,419

33,419 Second Division: 46,045

46,045 Third Division: 28,673

28,673 Total Passed: 1,08,137

1,08,137 Pass Percentage: 82.96%

Overall (Male + Female)

Total Appeared: 2,26,756

2,26,756 First Division: 49,577

49,577 Second Division: 80,650

80,650 Third Division: 53,518

53,518 Total Passed: 1,83,745

1,83,745 Overall Pass Percentage: 81.03%

Assam HS Result 2025 – Science Stream Performance

Male Candidates

Total Appeared: 32,401

32,401 First Division: 13,888

13,888 Second Division: 11,251

11,251 Third Division: 2,205

2,205 Total Passed: 27,344

27,344 Pass Percentage: 84.392%

Female Candidates

Total Appeared: 24,508

24,508 First Division: 11,939

11,939 Second Division: 8,035

8,035 Third Division: 991

991 Total Passed: 20,965

20,965 Pass Percentage: 85.543%

Overall (Male + Female)

Total Appeared: 56,909

56,909 First Division: 25,827

25,827 Second Division: 19,286

19,286 Third Division: 3,196

3,196 Total Passed: 48,309

48,309 Overall Pass Percentage: 84.888%

Assam HS Result 2025 – Commerce Stream Performance

Male Candidates

Total Appeared: 12,454

12,454 First Division: 4,173

4,173 Second Division: 4,311

4,311 Third Division: 1,739

1,739 Total Passed: 10,223

10,223 Pass Percentage: 82.086%

Female Candidates

Total Appeared: 5,292

5,292 First Division: 2,346

2,346 Second Division: 1,449

1,449 Third Division: 566

566 Total Passed: 4,361

4,361 Pass Percentage: 82.407%

Overall (Male + Female)

Total Appeared: 17,746

17,746 First Division: 6,519

6,519 Second Division: 5,760

5,760 Third Division: 2,305

2,305 Total Passed: 14,584

14,584 Overall Pass Percentage: 82.182%

Assam HS Result 2025: Top Performing Districts

Top Performing District for Arts Stream

1. Baska

Total Appeared: 4,611

4,611 First Division: 1,298

1,298 Second Division: 2,028

2,028 Third Division: 1,018

1,018 Total Passed: 4,334

4,334 Pass Percentage: 94.21%

Top Performing District for Science Stream

1. West Karbi Anglong

Total Appeared: 40

40 First Division: 40

40 Second Division: 0

0 Third Division: 0

0 Total Passed: 40

40 Pass Percentage: 100%

Top Performing District for Commerce Stream

1. South Salmara

Total Appeared: 11

11 First Division: 2

2 Second Division: 9

9 Third Division: 0

0 Total Passed: 11

11 Pass Percentage: 100%

Assam HS Result 2025: Marksheet And Hardcopy

Students will have to collect the original Assam Board HS mark sheet from the schools later. This online mark sheet can only be used by students as a reference for college admission purposes. Hard copies of the Assam board Class 12 HS marksheet will not be provided to failed candidates and students appearing under the “certain subjects category”.

If any failed candidate, or a candidate taking the exam under “certain subjects category” wants to obtain the hard copy of the AHSEC Class 12 marksheet, they will have to apply at the Assam State School Education Board, Division-2, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, office separately.

Assam HS Result 2025: Re-Checking Fee And Process

For students seeking to re-check their answer scripts and obtain scanned copies of their answer scripts (for all theory papers only), the fee is Rs 500 per subject.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-checking and access the scanned copies of their answer scripts must do so through the official ASSEB (Div-II) website. The portal will open two days after the declaration of the Higher Secondary final examination results.

Assam HS Result 2024:

Last year, the AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 result was declared on May 9, 2024. The AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 exams were held between February 12 and March 13 last year.The overall pass percentage last year was 88.64 per cent. The pass percentage last year increased to 88.64 per cent from 84.96 per cent in 2023.

A total of 2,73,908 students appeared for the AHSEC HS exams 2024 out of which 2,42,794 passed the exam. Girls with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent across every stream. Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia secured the top positions across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, respectively.