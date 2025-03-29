Guwahati: Advocate General (AG) of Assam, Devajit Saikia, has resigned from the membership of the Bar Association, amid the conflict of interest related to the Assam state government’s position on the issue of relocating the Gauhati High Court.

The Advocate General submitted his resignation letter to the president of Bar Association Kamal Nayan Choudhury

Saikia stated he could not continue being a member of the Bar Association as he was in a situation where he had to support the government’s stance on an issue.

In his resignation letter, Saikia stated that his role as Advocate General required him to support and defend the state government’s policy of moving the Gauhati High Court from its current location in central Guwahati to a proposed new location in Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

“In my capacity as Advocate General, I am bound to uphold the government’s policy on relocating the High Court. Under such circumstances, it would be difficult for me to remain a member of the Bar Association while the association holds a contrary position,” Saikia stated in his letter.

Saikia formally requested the cancellation of his membership from the GHCBA.

He stated that he took his decision in the greater interest of present and future generations of lawyers and for the overall betterment of the justice delivery system.

The resignation of the Advocate General amid this ongoing controversy has further intensified the debate surrounding the relocation of the Gauhati High Court.

While the government argues that the move is essential for modernizing the judicial infrastructure, opposition from legal practitioners signals deeper concerns about its practical implications.

Notably, Devajit Saikia is a senior advocate with over 30 years of legal experience. The Gauhati High Court appointed Saikia as Advocate General of Assam in 2021.