Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a session on “Assam’s Road, Railway, and Riverine Infrastructure” at Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati on Wednesday, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The session aimed to highlight Assam’s emerging role as a trade and connectivity hub, bringing together government leaders, industry experts, and investors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It focused on transformative projects that integrate Assam into national and international trade networks.

During the session, Chief Minister Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which has transformed the state’s infrastructure and connectivity.

He stated Assam’s potential to turn the aspirations of its people into achievements, noting that the state is making capital investments of around Rs 25,000 crore annually, a figure set to surpass this year, with an annual increase of 10%.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in a video message, announced several significant infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 55,000 crore as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0.

These include the Rs 5,800 crore Guwahati Ring Road Project, a Rs 25,000 crore four-lane road from Guwahati to Panchgram, the Rs 6,000 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a Rs 15,000 crore underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, a Rs 3,225 crore road improving connectivity between Jagiroad and Bhutan, and the Kamakhya Ropeway Project.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further highlighted Assam’s geographical advantage and the importance of waterway transport in boosting trade with ASEAN nations.

He also committed Rs 4,800 crore from his ministry over the next five years, along with plans for a Maritime Centre of Excellence in Assam.

Other dignitaries present included High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong, Minister Krishnendu Paul, Inland Waterway Authority Chairman Vijay Kumar, and several other industry leaders.