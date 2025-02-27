Guwahati: The department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Assam Environment and Forests department, and the Global Tiger Forum (GTF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Advantage Assam 2.0 to develop “Tiger Towns.”

This unique initiative aims to create sustainable and smart urban hubs near protected areas, particularly in the Kaziranga and Nameri Tiger Reserve landscapes.

The partnership will focus on a people-centric model of balanced and sustainable growth, transforming these towns into exemplars of eco-conscious development.

The envisioned roadmap will integrate tiger and rhino conservation into the local economy, utilizing these iconic species as mascots and drivers of growth.

The plan emphasizes the restoration of natural ecosystems, including green and blue spaces, and the enhancement of ecosystem services.

Furthermore, the initiative will prioritize climate change adaptation and disaster resilience measures, promoting efficient energy use with a focus on non-conventional sources.

Infrastructure development will adhere to a specific architectural code and urban design, while state-of-the-art garbage disposal, management, and recycling systems will be implemented.

To foster local culture and tradition, interpretive centers will be established. The project will also develop a calendar of forest phenology to address human-wildlife conflict (HWC) through Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions.

Capacity building of local people on climate-smart development will be a key component, fostering creative social capital.

Finally, the initiative will provide a menu of options for sustainable, local livelihoods, ensuring the long-term well-being of both the environment and its inhabitants.