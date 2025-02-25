Guwahati: In a boost to Assam’s infrastructure landscape, the Adani Group, a diversified conglomerate, has unveiled plans to invest a substantial Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

This significant investment will be channeled into a range of critical sectors, including airports, aero cities, city gas distribution networks, power transmission infrastructure, cement production, and road development projects.

The announcement was made by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, during his address at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 held in Guwahati.

Addressing a gathering of investors, industry leaders, and government officials, Adani articulated the group’s commitment to partnering with Assam in its journey of economic progress.

“Assam stands at a crucial juncture, poised for significant growth and development. It is this vision of progress that we are eager to be part of. Therefore, it is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group’s commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam,” Adani said.

Adani emphasized that the group’s investments are not merely financial commitments but also a reflection of their belief in Assam’s potential.

He highlighted the state’s strategic location, abundant natural resources, and a proactive government as key factors that make it an attractive investment destination.

He expressed confidence that these investments would contribute significantly to the state’s overall development and strengthen its economic potential on the national stage.