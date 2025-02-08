Actor Sheeba Chaddha opens up about her career and journey at GAFF session

Guwahati: Bollywood actor Sheeba Chaddha, known for her roles in films like ‘Baby John’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Raees’, ‘Dil Se’, and ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, was a key guest at the first day of the 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) held at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati.

She participated in an engaging discussion moderated by filmmaker Prerana Barbarooah, where she delved into her journey in the film industry, her love for theatre, and the nuances of her craft.

During the conversation, Chaddha reflected on her childhood, describing herself as a “dreamer”. She fondly recalled how, as a child, she would return from school and immerse herself in imaginative play, often donning her mother’s saree or her father’s coat. “Performance came early on for me, and it brought me immense joy,” she shared.

When asked about what excites her in theatre, Chaddha expressed the instantaneous and momentous nature of the experience. “Things that excite today won’t be repeated, so it’s very momentous. It depends on the immediacy of the moment. But in cinema it is different,” she explained.

She also discussed the divide between theatre and cinema actors. While traditionally, theatre actors have held cinema actors in lower regard, she believes the two fields are on equal footing. “For me, they are the same in status because they are different mediums in themselves. Each medium calls out different demands from an actor,” she said, acknowledging the distinct skills required for each form of performance while also acknowledging the commonalities of the medium.

Highlighting her experience playing the role of Mumtaz in Netflix’s ‘Taj Mahal 1989’, she expressed her admiration for the character, appreciating the blend of brutality and innocence it demanded. “The character had a very large standing on life, which I really appreciated,” she shared.

Chaddha went on to discuss the diversity of roles she has taken on, noting how each project presents unique challenges for an actor. “Different projects ask for different things from actors. For example, ‘Baby John’ was a completely different role of mine, and again in ‘Pagglait’, I played a different role,” she said. She further emphasized the instinctual nature of her approach to acting. “I instinctively respond to it. As actors, we all do,”

When asked about her experiences of working with directors of varying genders and whether it influenced her relationship with them. Chaddha was candid in her response, acknowledging the subtle impact gender can have on the dynamic between an actor and a director.

“Maybe I would like to say no, but it does,” Chaddha admitted. Reflecting on working with female directors, she shared that there’s an “unsaid complicity or knowing” when working alongside another woman on set. “Yes, the favor is different with a woman filmmaker,” she added.

When asked about whether her career journey had been planned, Sheeba Chaddha shared that her path was far from intentional, instead driven by instinct. “No, it’s very instinctive,” she said, acknowledging how her journey evolved over time.

Chaddha explained that for a long period, she primarily positioned herself as a theatre actor. “I have always positioned myself as a theatre person for a long time, but films happened on the sideline of that,” she recalled. However, she revealed that her perspective on her career has shifted recently. “I am no longer a theatre actor now. I am more of a cinema/OTT actor now”, she said.

Reflecting on the emotional journey of motherhood, she shared that having a child is a life-changing experience.

“Holding a human being means having everything. It’s about how it adds to your journey. So, it is very overwhelming,” Chaddha said, acknowledging the profound impact her daughter has had on her life. “It will take everything out of you,” she added.

She also emphasized the unique bond that parenthood brings. “What it brings for you, nothing else brings. And at the same time, what it asks for is equally the same – nothing else asks that from you”, she said.

When asked about some note of advice to the young actors of Assam and Northeast, Chaddha shared valuable insights. She acknowledged the challenges of pursuing a career in the arts.

Reflecting on her own journey that spans nearly 25 years, Chaddha admitted that the landscape for emerging artists has drastically changed over time.

“I’m not equipped to answer that question well because I started out almost 25 years ago, and back then our approach was very different. Things were different. Now, the ecosystem is different,” she explained, acknowledging the shift.

Despite the changes, she emphasized the demanding nature of an artistic career. “It’s not for the fainthearted. There’s no science in it. There’s no consistency in it.”

She continued, “Sometimes it’s amazing, sometimes it’s bad, but you cannot know when it will get better. You can only do the best in your capacity, but you can’t be sure what will happen next.”

She also asked the young generation to be prepared for the unknown.