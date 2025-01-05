Guwahati: The evening was draped in a somber silence as friends, colleagues, and admirers gathered at Surjya Club in Guwahati to pay tribute to the late filmmaker Bhaskar Jyoti Das.

The air was thick with emotion as they remembered the man who, with his unique voice and unwavering passion, had left an indelible mark on Assamese cinema.

Das, who succumbed to cancer on December 26 at the young age of 51, was more than just a filmmaker; he was a storyteller, a mentor, and a friend.

The memorial event, held on Saturday, began with a special screening of his acclaimed documentary, An Unknown Summer, a poignant reminder of his artistic brilliance.

The subsequent tributes painted a vivid picture of Das’s multifaceted personality. Aparna Sarma, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who collaborated with Das on several documentaries, described him as a “creative genius.” ”

His absence leaves a void that will take time to fill,” she said.

National Award-winning filmmakers Supriya Sen and Jaicheng Jai Dohutia, in heartfelt audio messages, shared their personal anecdotes and expressed their deep gratitude for his mentorship and friendship.

Dohutia, whose acclaimed film Haanduk was scripted by Das, recalled how the filmmaker had profoundly influenced his creative journey.

The event also highlighted Das’s dedication to nurturing young talent. Utpal Borpujari, a renowned filmmaker and critic, emphasized Das’s pivotal role in organizing the “Cinema Within We” film workshop series across Assam, alongside Dohutia, providing a platform for aspiring filmmakers to hone their craft.

Boby Sarma Baruah, whose film Sonar Baran Pakhi was scripted by Das, spoke of his invaluable contributions to Assamese cinema. “He was a true artist, always pushing the boundaries of storytelling,” she said.

The event was also attended by filmmaker Sanjeev Hazarika, theatre personality Nayan Prasad and Jahanara Begum, critic and journalist Bitopan Borbora, writer and critic Munin Bayan, close associates of the late filmmaker editor Diganta Bora, filmmaker Orebam Dorendra and producer Samiran Deka.

Das, originally from Tangla, left dental education to pursue his passion for cinema, becoming one of Assam’s most respected storytellers.

His filmography includes award-winning scripts for Haanduk, Sonar Baran Pakhi, and Bokul Phulor Dore.

He co-directed and produced the feature film Antardhan and collaborated on thought-provoking documentaries such as Where Is My Home and I Don’t Want to be Born Again for Poem. His experimental feature film Xadhukatha, produced by Samiran Deka, remains in post-production and is eagerly anticipated.