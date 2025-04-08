Assam’s traditional jewellery “Axomiya Gohona” or Assamese jewellery has recently been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

With Bihu around the corner, you can’t simply stay away from buying these unique jewellery which are handcrafted into beautiful designs and also embedded with semi-precious stones.

These are some trendy Assamese jewellery designs of 2025-

1. Junbiri

One of the trendy Assamese jewellery pieces owned by every woman of Assam is a Junbiri necklace. As the name itself says, the jewellery design known as Junbiri refers to the shape of a moon, which in Assamese language in called Jun. A Junbiri necklace designed in the form of a beautiful crescent moon makes a lady look effortlessly ethereal. Besides necklaces, earrings of this trendy design are also quite popular in Assam.

2. Jaapi

The traditional headgear of Assam is today glorified widely in Assamese jewellery. Be it long necklaces, chokers or also studs, Assamese jewellery fashioned in the design of Jaapi are a rage among Assamese women. Although it is simply of a round shape, it gives a distinct charm altogether to elevate the beauty of a lady.

3. Dholbiri

One of the most popular musical instruments without which Bihu dance can’t even be imagined is Dhol. This musical instrument which is literally dearer than life itself for every Assamese person is glorified in fashion too. Dholbiri jewellery refers to an Assamese jewellery design where ornaments are carved out in the form of a Dhol. Necklaces and earring also made of Dholbiri is in trend now.

4. Dugdugi

The term Dugdugi means leaf shaped. So, leaf shaped jewellery designs, as in every other part of the world, are adored by women in Assam also. It helps a woman flaunt their feminine beauty confidently and also flawlessly in an effortless way. Earrings and necklaces also made of Dugdugi are worn cheerfully across Assam in festive occasions.

5. Jethipota

An intricate shaped Assamese jewellery design is Jethipota. ‘Jethipota’ means ‘Lizard Shaped’. It is one of the jewellery designs in high demand now as it can make a lady look highly elegant when she pairs it altogether with a gorgeous mekhela chadar.