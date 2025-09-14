Guwahati: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Sunday afternoon, shaking several parts of the northeastern region.

The earthquake sent tremors across multiple countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Residents in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura also felt the tremors around 4:41 pm IST.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the quake and pinpointed its epicenter in Udalguri district, located at latitude 26.78°N and longitude 92.33°E, with a shallow depth of just 5 kilometers.

Though the quake caused sudden jolts across cities and towns, state officials reported no immediate loss of life or property damage.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake slightly stronger, at 5.9 magnitude, and also located the epicenter within Assam.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the incident on social media platform X, writing:

“Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!”

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority and local authorities remain on standby and continue to monitor the situation for possible aftershocks.