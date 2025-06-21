Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati (IIITG) celebrated the academic achievements of 264 graduates at its 7th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The event, held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium at IIIT Guwahati, marked a significant milestone for students receiving PhD, M.Tech, and B.Tech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest and he was joined by Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain, former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as the Guest of Honor, and Satyabrata Dey, Managing Director of Sreeleathers Ltd. and Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) IIITG, who hosted the event.

Two prestigious medals were awarded for academic excellence. The President’s Medal for achieving the highest CPI score among the graduating batch of 2024 was presented to Arijeet Pramanik, a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering.

Roushan Maharana, from the Electronics and Communication Engineering course, was honored with the Chairman’s Medal.

In his address, Governor Acharya lauded the graduates’ accomplishments and emphasized India’s increasing prominence in the global digital and tech sectors.

He expressed confidence in the graduates’ future contributions to society and the nation, commending IIIT Guwahati for its significant role in research, digital development, and entrepreneurship within the Northeast region.

Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain shared valuable insights, stressing the importance of lifelong learning and nurturing relationships throughout their personal and professional lives.

Satyabrata Dey, Chairman of IIITG, inspired the graduates to view failures as learning opportunities and to recognize their potential to shape the future.

Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, Director of the institute, congratulated the graduating class and provided a concise overview of IIITG’s endeavors and progress over the past academic year.