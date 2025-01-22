Udalguri: To improve healthcare access for the tea garden community, the Assam state health department has launched a comprehensive initiative to upgrade existing tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Aarogya Mandir Sub-Centres.

This move is part of the state government’s broader strategy to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in tea garden areas, ensuring workers and their families can access essential medical services.

On Wednesday, Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal, attended the ceremony at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, where he signed an agreement with representatives from the tea garden management.

The agreement outlines plans to upgrade tea garden hospitals into well-equipped Ayushman Aarogya Mandir Sub-Centres.

The signing ceremony marked a key milestone in the government’s ongoing effort to enhance healthcare delivery in underserved regions.

At the same time, in Udalguri district, the district administration, led by Additional District Commissioner Sarfaraz Haque, formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with representatives from 23 tea gardens.

This agreement, signed at the District Commissioner’s office in Udalguri, further supports the initiative’s implementation within the district.

The MoU between the District Health Committee and the Tea Garden Management Committee sets the stage for upgrading 25 tea garden hospitals in Udalguri to Ayushman Aarogya Mandir Sub-Centres.

These upgraded healthcare facilities will play a key role in ensuring tea garden workers and their families have access to free, essential healthcare services.

The newly established sub-centres will be equipped with necessary healthcare amenities, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve the health and well-being of the tea garden population, addressing long-standing healthcare challenges faced by these communities.

With the upgraded facilities, the state government aims to provide more comprehensive and accessible healthcare, ensuring that tea garden workers no longer face disadvantages when it comes to receiving medical attention and treatment.