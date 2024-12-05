North Lakhimpur: Assam’s noted actor, stage artist and working president of Asom Natya Sanmilan, Sayed Nazim Ahmed, passed away in North Lakhimpur on Wednesday night after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 71.

Ahmed was rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening due to complications, where he breathed his last at 7 pm.

A revered figure in the drama circles of Assam, Ahmed was a three-time president of Asom Natya Sanmilan and a recipient of various awards and honours.

Born in 1953 in North Lakhimpur, Sayed Nazim Ahmed completed his schooling at NL Govt HS School and graduated from North Lakhimpur College.

After completing his education, he joined Chaboti HS & MP School as an assistant teacher, from where he retired in 2013.

A talented actor, Ahmed began his stage journey in 1976 by acting in plays directed by the late Ali Hyder, Sewabrata Baruah, Mahendra Borthakur and Bhabendra Nath Saikia.

He also acted in radio plays for All India Radio Dibrugarh, directed many stage plays and performed in Raas stagings – primarily known for his character roles as Vasudeva.

An accomplished reciter, Ahmed was sent by the Assam Directorate of Cultural Affairs as an observer to the East Zone Theatre Festival in Cuttack in 1993.

His mortal remains were taken in a procession through the town on Thursday before reaching the NL Govt HS School playground, where the public paid their last respects.

Hundreds, irrespective of faith, gathered at the North Lakhimpur Town Kabarstan to pay floral tributes before the noted actor’s burial.