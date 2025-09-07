Guwahati: In a shocking incident that has cast a shadow over one of India’s premier engineering institutions, an employee of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead inside his residential quarter on the sprawling campus in North Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar, an employee with the Bio Science and Bio Energy departments as per reports.

The discovery, reported late Sunday evening, has prompted a swift police investigation, with preliminary indications pointing toward suicide.

Local authorities confirmed that the body was discovered after colleagues alerted security about a foul odor emanating from the locked Faculty Quarter.

Police, accompanied by a magistrate, forced entry into the premises around 8 PM.

The employee was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The body, estimated to have been there for one to two days, was immediately sent for post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“We are treating this as a suspected suicide, but all angles are being probed to rule out foul play,” said Superintendent of Police, Kamrup (Metro), Hitesh Chandra Roy, speaking to reporters outside the campus.

IIT Guwahati, in an official statement, expressed profound grief: “The institute is deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and are extending full support. An internal inquiry will be launched alongside police cooperation to understand the circumstances.”

The statement emphasized the institute’s commitment to employee well-being, including counseling services, amid rising concerns over mental health in high-pressure academic environments.

This incident revives painful memories for the IIT-G community, which has endured multiple tragedies in recent years. In 2022, Mathematics faculty Dr. Sameer Kamal was found hanging in similar circumstances, sparking an internal probe. More recently, four student suicides in 2024 – including a third-year BTech student in September – led to widespread protests, the resignation of Dean K.V. Krishna, and demands for better mental health infrastructure. Activists and student groups have long criticized the institute for inadequate support amid academic stress.

As the investigation unfolds, questions swirl about underlying pressures – from workload and isolation to personal factors. The campus, home to over 6,000 students and hundreds of staff, remains subdued, with classes proceeding under tight security.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward, while counseling hotlines are being activated for the community.