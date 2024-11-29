Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested seven people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Tinsukia district’s Doomdooma.

While playing with her friends, the girl was lured to an isolated location by seven persons, including four minors, and was allegedly raped.

The 14-year-old girl is 23 weeks pregnant now.

During the course of investigation, the police gathered all evidence including the medical report that confirmed the girl had been sexually assaulted.

The incident took time to come to the fore as the girl’s family had been threatened with dire consequences by the families of the accused if they reported the matter to the police.

The matter was taken up by several women and social organisations, leading to the incident being reported to the police.

The police are now preparing to file the charge sheet soon to ensure justice is served.