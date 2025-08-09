Dibrugarh: Suspected militants from the proscribed groups ULFA-I and NSCN fired on an Assam Rifles camp at Noglo, under Lazu police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 am, when the militants opened fire on the security installation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The attackers reportedly fired approximately 25 rounds of ammunition at the camp. Assam Rifles personnel retaliated using light machine guns (LMGs).

No casualties or damage have been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in and around the area to trace the attackers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources suggest that the insurgent groups may be attempting to disrupt peace and create tension in the region in the lead-up to Independence Day.

The attack comes amid a high alert in the region ahead of Independence Day.