Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded multiple states and union territories for failing to submit status reports on the implementation of the domestic violence law.

According to a report, the court granted them an additional four weeks to comply, with a penalty of Rs 5,000 to be paid to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale noted that Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Assam are among the defaulters.

While union territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep, were among those who had not filed the required reports.

The bench took note of the petitioner’s counsel’s statement that several states and UTs had failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s earlier order.

“The counsels for the respective states have requested additional time. Thus, four more weeks are granted, subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 to the Supreme Court mediation centre,” the bench stated.

Justice Nagarathna stated, “Pay the Rs 5,000 cost and submit the report. If it is not filed, the penalty will double next time.”

The court scheduled the next hearing for March 25.

The Supreme Court had initially ordered the submission of status reports on December 2, 2024, regarding the implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

On January 17, the deadline was extended until February 14.

In its November hearing, the court stated that the petition’s primary concern was ensuring the proper enforcement of the 2005 law.

It reminded the concerned authorities that both the Centre and the states share the responsibility for implementing the law.

The petition called for action to ensure the proper enforcement of the law, including adequate appointments, notifications, and the establishment of protection officers, service providers, and shelter homes as required under the Act.

It also sought the initiation of effective awareness campaigns on crimes against women.