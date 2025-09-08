Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Union Government to submit its response within three weeks to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded government contracts to his family members.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the state had already filed its affidavit as per the apex court’s March 18 order.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The PIL, filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, claimed that government contracts in the state were being systematically awarded to the CM’s close relatives.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, told the court that the Centre had not yet filed its affidavit, as required under the March 18 order, which instructed both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance to submit detailed affidavits. “The state of Arunachal Pradesh is being run by the chief minister like his private limited company,” Bhushan alleged.

The state’s counsel, however, denied the allegations, calling the PIL “sponsored litigation” and contending that references to hundreds of contracts from 2010 and 2011 were irrelevant. “He is taking out skeletons from the cupboard when none exist,” the counsel argued.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Supreme Court emphasized that the Centre must file the affidavit without raising procedural objections. “There is a specific direction by this court that the Union of India, i.e., the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, shall file detailed affidavits. There is no need to be impleaded,” the bench said, granting the Centre three weeks to comply.

The bench also permitted the petitioners to respond to the affidavit filed by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The PIL specifically names Pema Khandu, his father Dorjee Khandu’s second wife Rinchin Drema, and his nephew Tsering Tashi as parties to the case. Dorjee Khandu, a former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, served from 2007 until his death in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

The petition alleges that Rinchin Drema’s company, Brand Eagles, received numerous government contracts despite clear conflicts of interest. It also highlights that restoration works for flood damage were allotted by the state’s Department of Relief and Rehabilitation. According to the plea, the pattern of awarding contracts exclusively to the CM’s family and close associates indicates direct knowledge, consent, and active support from the chief minister.

The Supreme Court’s order also referred to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, seeking a detailed status on contracts awarded and lawmakers’ compliance with the code of conduct.