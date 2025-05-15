Guwahati: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced that the Northeastern states could soon attract fresh investments worth Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh crore across multiple sectors.

He made the statement ahead of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, which is set to take place later this month.

Speaking to the media, Scindia revealed that the ministry had secured investment commitments totaling Rs 1.12 lakh crore through nine roadshows conducted across India.

He clarified that these figures represent only new investments and exclude previously announced ones.

He said that six major industrial groups and public sector undertakings plan to bring in investments between Rs 2.5 and 3 lakh crore, calling it an unprecedented milestone for a region once considered remote and underdeveloped.

To build momentum, Scindia held personal meetings with corporate leaders from conglomerates like the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, and the Aditya Birla Group.

He confirmed that once the two-day summit concludes on May 24, the Ministry will work alongside state-level Investment Promotion Agencies to convert these commitments into on-ground projects.

“We will assist both investors and state governments to bring these proposals to fruition,” he assured.

The summit will open with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also chairs the North Eastern Council, will deliver the valedictory speech.

Scindia said the summit is part of the most far-reaching investment outreach campaign for the Northeast to date. Over the past year, the DoNER Ministry has worked closely with all eight Northeastern states to engage both domestic and international stakeholders.

These efforts included nine city-based roadshows, a cultural summit (Ashtalakshmi) inaugurated by PM Modi, an Ambassadors’ Meet with representatives from 76 countries, and multiple sector-specific consultations involving PSUs, industry groups, and corporate leaders.

Earlier this month, Scindia met top industrialists in Mumbai, including Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

For the first time, Northeastern chief ministers have formed and are leading eight high-powered task forces to focus on sector-specific strategies for regional growth.

Scindia further noted that investors have already submitted over 732 proposals worth more than Rs 1.12 lakh crore, reflecting growing confidence in the region.

He added that six Northeastern states have established functional Investment Promotion Agencies, while two others are in the process of doing so.

All eight chief ministers and governors from the region, along with senior Union ministers, will attend the two-day summit. Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar, and other senior ministry officials were present at the briefing.