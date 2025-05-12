Guwahati: Several youths from Arunachal Pradesh who joined the United Tani Army (UTA) and went to Myanmar for armed training were allegedly deceived by their recruiters. The Arunachal Pradesh Police have traced some of them and are now helping with their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

According to a report by Arunachal Times, one such individual in his mid-20s, referred to as ‘X’ for security reasons, met Tana Hasi, whom authorities arrested earlier this year for allegedly recruiting youths into the UTA.

Facing economic hardship and unemployment, X believed he had found an opportunity for a better future and agreed to join.

In late 2023, recruiters took X and two others across the border through Changlang district and brought them to a training facility reportedly operated by the NSCN (IM) faction under Absolom Rockwang’s leadership.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had chargesheeted Rockwang for his alleged role in the 2019 Khonsa massacre, which killed 11 people, including MLA Tirong Aboh. Reports indicate that UTA chairman Anthony Doke maintains close ties with Rockwang.

After a few days of training, UTA operatives deployed X to the conflict-ridden Sagaing region in northwestern Myanmar, where they forced him to fight for the junta army against the pro-democracy People’s Defence Force (PDF).

His captors took away his phone, severing all contact with the outside world. Unfamiliar with the politics or people involved, X found himself fighting in a war he didn’t understand.

As violence intensified and homesickness set in, X began searching for a way out. In November 2024, he managed to escape.

With only a few kilograms of rice and some snacks, he trekked for seven days through dense jungle before reaching Ukhrul district in Manipur. There, he was able to contact people in Arunachal and eventually made it home.

X is now cooperating with security agencies and has also expressed deep regret over his involvement with the UTA. He called his return from the war-torn region a miracle, saying he was lucky to come back unharmed.