Guwahati: Researchers have rediscovered a rare plant species from the Apiaceae family, Hymenidium amabile, in India after more than a century.

A team of researchers from the Divisional Forest Office in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, collaborated with the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) to make the discovery near Lagong Tso Lake in Tawang district, located at an altitude of 4,654 meters.

The team identified the plant, which had last been recorded from a specimen collected in Sikkim between 1906 and 1910.

Dr. Manas Bhaumik, Mr. Suman Halder, and Dr. Anand Kumar identified the plant following initial observations by Mr. Tage Haniya, Mr. Abhijeet Das, and Mr. Lishi Tossu, under the leadership of Mr. Piyush A. Gaikwad, Divisional Forest Officer in Tawang.

They published their findings in Oryx—The International Journal of Conservation by Cambridge University Press.

Originally described in 1912 from Chumbi Valley, Tibet, Hymenidium amabile—formerly known as Pleurospermum amabile—occurs in Bhutan, China, and India.

The rediscovery confirms its presence in India and highlights the region’s immense floral diversity.

The team observed the plant growing on rocky alpine slopes, with a small population of four to five mature individuals and a few immature ones.

The plant has hollow, aromatic stems, pinnately compound leaves, white petiole wings with purple veins, dark purple petals, and a solitary umbel inflorescence.

Beyond its botanical rarity, Hymenidium amabile holds medicinal value in Bhutan and China.

The species exhibits antimicrobial, antiparasitic, and immunomodulatory properties, which make it a subject of interest for further scientific research and conservation efforts.

Due to its restricted distribution, the research team plans to assess the plant for inclusion in the IUCN Red List.

Arunachal Pradesh, one of the world’s twelve mega biodiversity hotspots, is home to numerous endemic and rare species.

However, increasing environmental pressures threaten its delicate ecosystems.

Mr. Piyush A. Gaikwad stated the importance of the discovery, calling it a welcome sign for the region.

He added that they are continuing explorations in Tawang’s remote areas to discover and conserve rare species.

This rediscovery underscores the need for continued field studies and conservation initiatives in the Indian Himalayas.

Further botanical research and protective measures could uncover more hidden botanical treasures like Hymenidium amabile, enriching India’s diverse floral heritage.