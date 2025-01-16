Parashuram Kund is a breathtaking religious tourism destination of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is a great place to satiate your love as well as fulfill your spiritual wanderlust.

For this reason, Parashuram Kund is the perfect site which would fit in your bucket list of travel destinations.

This sacred place is near the Lohit river in the area of Kamlang Reserve Forest. It is a must-visit tourism site for you with your family altogether.

Besides the pristine and calm beauty of the river to amaze you, you can literally feel your soul dance in ecstasy here amidst the dense forest mostly comprising of Rudraksha trees.

A place of magnificent appeal, Parashuram Kund got its name because as per legend, the great Hindu sage Parashuram got rid of the sin of killing his mother by taking a dip in its holy waters.

The story goes that Parashuram’s mother Renuka got attracted to a king frolicking around with celestial nymphs. It happened when she went to fetch water for the ashram. She resided in the ashram with her husband Jamadagni and her sons.

As she got late in returning, Jamadagni through his divine power, ascertained the reason over her delay in returning so he asked his six sons to behead her on her return.

As no son was willing to commit this heinous act, Parashuram did so but the axe which he did this crime got stuck in his hand.

He was told that the only way to wash off his sin was by taking a dip in the Brahma Kund.

Parashuram ultimately came to the Brahma Kund in present Lohit District. He made a passage for the kund to come out by digging its bank.

The spot where the axe dropped from his hand came to be known as Parashuram Kund.

The Kalika Puram states that a mere bath in the kund leads to emancipation. The waters of the kund are considered as sacred as the waters of the River Ganga.

During the period of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of pilgrims go to Parashuram Kund to wash away their sins and seek blessings from the Almighty for attracting prosperity and success in their new beginnings.

This sacred place turns out to be a religious congregration similar to the Kumbh Mela.

For this reason, Parashuram Kund Mela is regarded as “The Kumbh Mela of the East”.

The Kund is approached from land only as the sharp curve of the river, along the steep mountain walls, make it inaccessible from the river side. A hillock about 50 feet high rises above the road level.

How to reach :

By Air

Nearest Airport – Mohanbar Airport, Dibrugarh, Assam

By Train

Nearest Railway Station – Tinsukia Railway Station, Assam

By Road

Daily private vehicle/Arunachal State Transport Service available at Tinsukia