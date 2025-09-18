Guwahati: In a region as seismically active as the Northeast, particularly in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, disaster preparedness is not a choice but a necessity.

The threat of a powerful earthquake looms constantly, capable of striking without warning and leaving behind destruction, fear, and irreversible loss.

Reflecting the urgency of this reality, authorities conducted a large-scale mock earthquake drill on Thursday at five locations in Along and Kamba, Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise simulated a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and involved the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and civil administration.

Together, these agencies practiced coordinated rescue efforts, emergency medical response, and rapid restoration of order in a crisis scenario.

Assam, no stranger to seismic disasters, the 1950 earthquake alone claimed thousands of lives, stood to gain valuable insights from the drill.

Experts have long warned that the region is overdue for another major quake, making such exercises vital.

These simulations help communities understand who responds, how quickly help arrives, and what steps individuals and institutions must take to reduce casualties.

Observers noted the impressive coordination between military and civilian agencies during the drill.

Rescue teams acted swiftly, medical units deployed rapidly, and command structures held firm. This level of cooperation often falters during real disasters, when confusion can cost lives.

However, the mock drill showed that the Incident Response System, when executed properly, can prevent chaos and guide efficient action.

Preparedness, however, doesn’t rest solely on the shoulders of official agencies. For villagers in Arunachal who watched the exercise unfold, it served as reassurance that help would come.

For residents of Assam, where densely packed towns, fragile infrastructure, and flood-prone terrain increase vulnerability, it was a wake-up call to invest more in grassroots awareness and community-level training.

Earthquake readiness begins at home, in schools, and within neighbourhoods. Families must know how to respond when the earth shakes, because disaster management isn’t just about trained responders arriving after the fact; it’s about people taking the right steps in the first few critical minutes.

The Along-Kamba drill did more than test response systems; it sent a powerful message. In times of natural calamity, collective effort becomes our strongest defence. As Arunachal strengthens its preparedness, it sets an example for the entire Northeast, especially Assam, to prioritize resilience before disaster strikes.