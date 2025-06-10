Applications are invited for recruitment of 100 vacant positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 35 Fellows and 65 Assistant Fellows. The Fellows and Assistant Fellows will work under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in various verticals/ divisions/departments. This program under Mukhya Mantri Viksit Arunachal Fellowship Programme (MMVAFP) for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh seeks to engage Indian students having Graduation from reputed Universities and institutions like IITs / IIMs / ISB / TISS who will get access to the planning and evaluation process within Government of Arunachal Pradesh and would be expected to supplement the activities within the Finance, Planning & Investment. lt is designed to provide valuable experience to youth interested in social development sector and to cultivate young leaders, strengthen their understanding of the public administration and prepare them for greater leadership roles in future.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Fellow

No. of posts : 35

Remuneration : The Fellows will be paid lump sum fixed honorarium@ Rs 70,000/- (Rupees seventy thousand) only per month.

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential:

1. Masters in any discipline

2. At least 60% marks in both Under Graduation and Post Graduation from Institutes of National

Importance/Reputed Universities having a minimum of 60%.

Desirable:

1. Candidates with domain experience and from premier institutes like IITs /IIMs/ISB/TISS will be

preferred.

2. Candidates with knowledge of Project Management skills, experience in implementing and

monitoring of Government Schemes, ICT Experience, Proficient in using MS Office products like Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Exposure in using MS Projects or similar tools is desirable.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience in the relevant field is preferable.

Name of post : Assistant Fellow

No. of posts : 65

Remuneration : The Assistant Fellows will get lump sum fixed honorarium @ Rs 60,000/- (Rupees sixty thousand) only per month.

Qualification :

Essential:

1. Masters in any discipline

2. At least 60% marks in both Under Graduation and Post Graduation from Institutes of National

Importance/Reputed Universities having a minimum of 60%.

Desirable:

1. Candidates with domain experience and from premier institutes like IITs/IIMs/ ISB/TISS is desirable.

2. Candidates with knowledge of Project Management skills, experience in implementing and monitoring of Government Schemes, ICT Experience, Proficient in using MS Office products like Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Exposure in using MS Projects or similar tools is desirable.

Also Read : 10 astounding facts about the lady engineer & former IIT Guwahati professor behind the Chenab Bridge

Selection Procedure :

Selection of Fellows and Assistant Fellows will be through written examination and personal interviews purely on merit and also on the basis of academic credentials/performances.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/69HUgrdzxi

The last date for submission of the application is 1700 hrs on 06-07-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here