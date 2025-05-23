Kiren Rijiju seeks report on film institute strike in Arunachal

Guwahati: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has requested a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry regarding the indefinite academic strike by students at the Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh (FTI-AP), which began on May 15.

The FTI-AP, managed by the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, is located in Jote, Papum Pare district, about 24 km from Itanagar, within the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rijiju.

Following the strike, Rijiju directed the Joint Secretary of the I&B Ministry to visit Jote on May 23 to assess the situation. He stated that he has received a preliminary report acknowledging the students’ genuine concerns and emphasized the need to address them promptly. He also mentioned that a meeting between FTI-AP officials and local administration is being planned to resolve the issues.

State officials confirmed that a stakeholder meeting involving senior officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare will be held soon.

Rijiju, who played a key role in initiating FTI-AP nearly a decade ago as Minister of State for Home Affairs, noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone eight years ago.

Although classes for the two-year postgraduate diploma courses in acting, screenwriting, and documentary cinema began this March, five months after completing the admission process, classes have not yet started despite the appointment of 14 faculty members.