Itanagar: The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Office and Other International Organisations (PMIUN-OOIO) has clarified to the UN Human Rights Office that the detention of Arunachal Pradesh anti-dam activist Ebo Mili was based on “credible” information received by local authorities suggesting he and his supporters planned to disrupt the visit of the Union Power Minister.

The clarification followed inquiries from UN Special Rapporteurs on climate change, the environment, and human rights defenders regarding Mili’s arrests.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The PMIUN-OOIO stated that Mili’s detention was a precautionary measure to maintain public order and safety, carried out according to legal procedures.

Mili was presented before an executive magistrate, signed a peace bond, and was released. No ongoing criminal investigation or complaints exist against him.

The mission further stated that routine monitoring of public gatherings was conducted for public safety, in line with Indian laws and international human rights standards.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government, the mission added, prioritizes the rights of local communities in development projects, conducting public consultations and environmental impact assessments. Sufficient legal protections and remedies are available to all Indian citizens, including human rights defenders.

The Special Rapporteurs sought information on the legal basis for Mili’s arrest and detention, its compatibility with India’s obligations under international human rights law, particularly Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

They also inquired about the legal grounds for any surveillance, its compliance with Article 17 of the ICCPR (right to privacy), and the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment. Furthermore, the Special Rapporteurs sought information on measures to protect the human rights of local communities, including indigenous peoples, in the proposed Siang dam project, particularly their right to a clean environment and their rights to information, participation, and access to justice.

They also requested information on measures to ensure human rights defenders, including environmental activists, can work safely and without fear of intimidation, in full respect of their human rights.

Mili was arrested on July 8, 2024, in advance of the Union Power Minister’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh regarding the Siang upper hydroelectric project.

He was detained for approximately 10 hours and released after signing a bond to refrain from activities that could “breach the peace.”

Previously, on August 12, 2023, Mili was arrested during a protest against the signing of an MoU for 13 hydroelectric power projects. He was detained for approximately eight hours and released after signing a similar peace bond.

Ebo Mili criticized the Indian government for merely “copy-pasting” the Arunachal Police report, stating that the BJP government should have conducted an independent investigation.