Itanagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and possible disruptions over the next several days.

According to the IMD, scattered areas of the state are likely to experience heavy showers between September 12 and 14, with the rainfall potentially continuing until at least September 15.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Districts expected to be most affected include Papum Pare, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Anjaw, Changlang, and West Kameng. Papum Pare may witness very heavy rainfall between September 12 and 13, while West Kameng remains under alert for September 14–15.

The weather office has cautioned that the heavy rains may trigger landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Disruptions to traffic, damage to power and communication lines due to falling trees, and destruction of vulnerable structures such as hoardings and tents are also likely. Standing crops, including agricultural and horticultural fields, could be adversely affected by the downpour and strong winds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, and follow official traffic advisories. Farmers are urged to ensure proper drainage, postpone sowing of seeds, and use mulching techniques to protect soil and crops from excessive moisture.

Meanwhile, the IMD noted that on Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall occurred across Arunachal Pradesh, with Dirang in West Kameng recording 7 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.