IAF officer from Arunachal among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has tragically claimed the life of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a resident of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The attack took place on April 22 while Corporal Hailyang was visiting the popular tourist destination with his wife, who fortunately survived the incident.

Hailing from Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh, Corporal Hailyang’s death has deeply saddened the nation.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror.



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences, calling Hailyang “a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh” and describing his death as a senseless act of terror.

“His courage and honor in serving the nation will always be remembered. His untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his wife, who survived this horrific attack, and we wish them strength during this unimaginable time of grief,” Chief Minister Khandu said.

The news of Corporal Hailyang’s death has left the state of Arunachal Pradesh in mourning.