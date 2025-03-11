Dibrugarh: The ambitious 3,900-km bike rally “Shaurya Yatra” kicked off on Monday from Vijayanagar, Arunachal Pradesh (East of the East), marking the start of the longest bike rally ever undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces.

The journey spans 3,900 kilometers, stretching from the easternmost frontiers of Arunachal Pradesh to the iconic Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

90-year-old Rifleman Padam Singh Rawat, retired from Assam Rifles, the oldest ex-serviceman residing in Vijayanagar, along with other ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, also attended the flag-off ceremony.

The rally, under the unifying theme of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” brings together personnel from the Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, and four enthusiastic civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh.

This diverse group exemplifies the spirit of unity and national integration, showcasing the collaborative strength of the nation.

A poignant segment of the event included heartfelt interactions with ex-servicemen and the Veer Naris of our brave soldiers.

The ceremony also highlighted the significance of the Bharat ke Veer initiative, dedicated to honoring the families of our fallen heroes.

The event raised awareness about this noble cause, ensuring that the sacrifices of our soldiers are eternally remembered and their families receive support.

The Shaurya Yatra not only celebrates military valor but also inspires youth and communities across the nation. It encourages citizens to embrace unity, service, and also the spirit of national integration.