Yingkiong: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 50 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) during a function held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the eve of BRO’s 66th Raising Day.

The 50 projects include 17 roads, 30 bridges, and 3 miscellaneous works, spread across five states and two union territories. Of these, 21 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under Project Brahmank, the Headquarters 761 Task Force (TF) executed six crucial bridge projects in the state.

The 761 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) constructed these six strategically and socio-economically vital bridges, completing five of them along the Dite Dimme–Migging road within a single working season using advanced construction technology.

The sixth project, a 55-meter span steel truss (through-type) bridge, was built on the Migging–Tuting road. BRO displayed remarkable perseverance in completing these projects despite challenging weather and terrain.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These new infrastructure assets are expected to significantly boost socio-economic development in the Upper Siang district and will serve as a major advantage for the security forces operating in the region.

During the virtual inauguration, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from Arunachal East, participated in the ceremony at HQ 761 TF along with several local leaders, including Tuting–Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, Mariyang–Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Gaon Burahs, and public representatives.

Gao emphasized the strategic importance of the projects for both the state and the nation.

“These infrastructures will accelerate socio-economic development in the border areas, support the Vibrant Border Village Programme, and align with the state government’s initiative to bring administration closer to the people,” Gao stated.

“The completed projects will enhance national security, improve road and air connectivity, and promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Gao hailed the BRO as the “real warrior of the Himalayas” and praised its widespread presence and impact across India. “On the 66th Raising Day of the BRO, which also coincides with Operation Sindoor by the Armed Forces, we salute the BRO’s pivotal role in national development.

Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation are progressing thanks to the BRO’s relentless efforts. Today, we renew our pledge to serve and safeguard our country.”

He extended special congratulations to Chief Engineer (Project) Brahmank, S.C. Looniya, for the timely completion of the six bridges, and recognized BRO’s role in the development of Upper Siang and Siang districts.

Gao also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the central government on behalf of the people of Upper Siang for implementing these critical projects. He credited the timely execution to the hard work of BRO personnel and the strong commitment of the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Tuting–Yingkiong MLA and former Health Minister Alo Libang urged the government to expedite the construction of the Yingkiong–Bising village road along the Indo-China border. He noted that the road would reduce the travel distance between Yingkiong and Tuting to just 50 kilometers, greatly improving regional connectivity.