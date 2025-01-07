New Delhi: China has reiterated its plans to construct the world’s largest dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet, despite concerns raised by India and Bangladesh. Yarlung Zangbo River is known as the Brahmaputra in Assam.

The project, located near the Arunachal Pradesh border in a seismically active region, has been approved after “rigorous scientific evaluation” and will not harm downstream countries, according to Chinese officials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The proposed dam, estimated to cost USD 137 billion, has drawn criticism due to its potential environmental and geopolitical implications. India has expressed concerns about the project’s impact on water flow and the potential for downstream flooding.

“The project will not have a negative impact on the ecological environment, geological conditions and the rights and interests related to water resources of downstream countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

He claimed the dam would even aid in disaster prevention and climate change mitigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These assurances come amidst a visit by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to India, where he discussed the India-US strategic partnership with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The dam issue is likely to have been discussed during their meeting, given its potential regional implications.

India has consistently urged China to ensure the interests of downstream states are not compromised by upstream activities.

“We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

This project follows China’s approval of plans to build the massive dam in December. The dam will be constructed at a crucial gorge where the river makes a sharp turn before entering Arunachal Pradesh in India and then flowing into Bangladesh through Assam.