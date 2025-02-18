Dibrugarh: In a landmark initiative, Café Tuting Heights—the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tuting was inaugurated on Tuesday marking a significant step towards community-driven development, women empowerment, and economic growth in this remote border village.

This unique venture is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and local villagers, demonstrating the power of unity and innovation.

The café not only introduces a new culinary experience to Tuting but also creates sustainable employment opportunities, boosting the local economy and promoting tourism in the region.

A key highlight of this initiative is women empowerment, as local women entrepreneurs take charge of managing and running the café.

Their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit set a remarkable precedent, inspiring future generations.

To honor their efforts, Certificates of Excellence were awarded, recognizing their hard work and commitment.

Café Tuting Heights is more than just a café—it is a symbol of progress, resilience, and self-reliance, paving the way for continued development in India’s border villages.