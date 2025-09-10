Guwahati: The centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Monday, reverberated across borders blossoming into a unique symbol of love and fraternity at Bolung village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley.

Under the warmth of community spirit, the inauguration of a specially crafted “Selfie Point” named “Assam–Arunachalor Prem aru Bhratrittwor Enajori” (Garland of Love and Brotherhood) stood as a tribute to the cultural bridge that Hazarika built throughout his life.

The initiative, hosted by the family of late Arunachal legislator and social worker Goura Partin, was supported by Tinsukia’s leading cultural body Surjodaya, Sadiya Silpi Samaj, Tinsukia Silpi Mancha, and the Assam–Arunachal Coordination Committee. Lower Dibang Valley’s Deputy Commissioner Fauramen Brahma inaugurated the selfie point, joined by Sadiya Subdivisional Officer Saiyed Washbir Subhani.

Both emphasised the need to preserve the timeless relationship between Assam and Arunachal, drawing inspiration from Hazarika’s immortal legacy.

The programme also witnessed the symbolic lighting of 100 lamps before Hazarika’s statue by Puna Apum, MLA of Arunachal’s 42-Dambuk constituency.

In his keynote, lawyer Tony Partin, son of late Goura Partin, spoke with emotion about the deep personal and cultural bonds between Hazarika and Bolung. Renowned Arunachali singer Alen Migu Domine infused the gathering with Hazarika’s songs, echoing the maestro’s message of harmony.

Cultural groups from both states rendered spirited performances of Hazarika’s immortal compositions, with contributions from noted Assamese and Arunachali artistes including Hemanta Kumar Deori, Yogonanda Burhagohain, Purnendu Das, JP Das, Bharti Bora, and many others.

Traditional dances, soulful recitals, and spontaneous tributes turned the event into a celebration of shared heritage.

Retired Arunachal bureaucrat Batem Partin highlighted Dr. Hazarika’s special bond with Bolung, noting the village’s pride in being part of his centenary remembrance.

As melodies reverberated across the valley, the people of Assam and Arunachal once again united in honouring the bard, reaffirming that Bhupen Hazarika’s songs remain a living anthem of friendship and fraternity beyond borders.