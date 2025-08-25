Guwahati: An Assistant Engineer posted at All India Radio (AIR) from Manipur has been reported missing from Bhuddha Guest House in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh.

He was last seen on April 13, 2025, around 4:40 PM.

The missing individual, Koorumba Moirangthem, has a wheatish complexion and medium build. He was wearing a green T-shirt, black sweater, beige-colored pants, and brown shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities and the family have appealed to the public for any information that could help locate him. Anyone with relevant details is requested to contact 8761022667 or 7044084142.

A missing person report has been filed, and police are investigating the case to trace the whereabouts of the AIR employee.

