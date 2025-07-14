Guwahati: A man from Assam was allegedly shot dead following a workplace-related altercation in Roing, located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday evening, police officials confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Pegu, a resident of Borajuli village under Jinjiya Police Station in Assam’s Biswanath district.

According to Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Chukhu Apa, the accused, Tadar Bhai, a native of Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly shot Pegu in the head with a pistol during an argument over work-related matters.

After the incident, the accused transported Pegu to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for treatment. However, Pegu succumbed to his injuries between 4 AM and 5 AM on Monday morning.

The Naharlagun police arrested Tadar Bhai and seized the firearm used in the incident. He has since been transferred to Roing for further investigation. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from the Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK), a leading student organisation of the Mising community. Terming the killing “barbaric,” TMPK has demanded strict legal action against the accused.

“We demand immediate justice. The murderer must be awarded capital punishment. Otherwise, such acts of brutality will only fuel unrest,” said Reedeep Jack Doley, TMPK secretary.

This incident follows another recent case involving the alleged killing of Prabash Doley, a 22-year-old labourer from Dhemaji district, who was reportedly murdered near Chimpu in Itanagar on June 18.

Police investigations in both cases are ongoing.