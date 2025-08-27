Itanagar: IndiGo Airlines has announced it will introduce a second daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Arunachal’s Itanagar starting September 17, 2025, officials from the state Civil Aviation Department said on Wednesday.

Currently, IndiGo operates a single daily non-stop service on this route. The new flight aims to meet growing passenger demand and enhance connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the schedule, Flight 6E 765 will depart Delhi at 9:40 am, reaching Itanagar at 12:20 pm, while the return Flight 6E 766 will take off from Itanagar at 12:50 pm and arrive in Delhi at 3:45 pm.

Officials said the additional service will significantly improve accessibility to the state, benefiting tourism, trade, and travel convenience for citizens.

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Delighted to share that IndiGo Airlines is introducing additional daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Itanagar, starting 17th September 2025. This new connection will further boost tourism, trade, and connectivity for Arunachal Pradesh.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also praised the move, describing it as a step toward bringing Arunachal Pradesh closer to the rest of the country.

“Air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh is set to strengthen further with IndiGo launching additional daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Itanagar. This improved linkage will boost tourism, facilitate trade, and create new opportunities for our people,” Mein said.

The second daily flight is expected to ease travel for residents and contribute to the state’s economic and tourism development.